Waveland police officers on Thursday arrested three women for alleged felony shoplifting.
Waveland officers were dispatched to the Waveland Walmart store at around 2:54 p.m. Thursday, Chief Mike Prendergast said in a press release.
“Upon officers’ arrival, they spoke with the Loss Prevention Associate for Walmart who observed three (women) concealing merchandise in Walmart bags they brought into the store,” Prendergast said. “Officers stopped the females, who were attempting to leave the store with two carts full of merchandise (that) totaled over $1,700.”
Those arrested were Deaja Aleza Niya Byrd, age 20; Rosa Lee Willliams, 36; and Olicia Denyelle Byrd, 38, all of Laurel.
“Once in custody, one of the females (Olicia Byrd) was charged with providing false identification to law enforcement,” Prendergast said.
He said the women’s vehicle was also seized at the Walmart parking lot and “a search warrant was obtained. Merchandise from several stores valued at over $2,500 was located inside of the vehicle.”
All three suspects were charged with felony shoplifting, Prendergast said, “and more charges are pending.”
All three women were still incarcerated at the Hancock County Jail as of Friday afternoon.
Deaja Byrd and Rosa Williams were each being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond; and Olicia Byrd was being held in lieu of $12,500 in bonds.
Olicia Byrd and Williams were also both charged with probation violation.
An initial hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 20 in Waveland Municipal Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.