The current COVID -19 pandemic has the Hancock County Food Pantry operating only twice a week and executive director Marshall Kyger said volunteers are vital to the pantry’s operations, but right now, the pantry is running low on helping hands.
The pantry needs volunteers because most of its standby volunteer crew members come from the high-risk age category and have elected to stay home, Kyger said in a previous statement.
Volunteers at the pantry now have minimized contact with the public since the pantry currently operates as a drive-thru service and food items are delivered to clients’ vehicles.
Volunteers are needed weekly during the operating hours of 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays and also on Mondays and Wednesdays to pre-stage supplies for the week.
Kyger said the pantry is also in need of a volunteer to transport donated food items from a local grocer back to the pantry on Mondays. Duties for this volunteer include picking up the donated food items, transporting them back to the pantry and unloading them into the building and then into proper storage.
The food pantry operates entirely with a volunteer crew with no paid staff. Those wishing to offer their volunteer service should contact Volunteer Coordinator Peg Walton, at 228-326-1842.
