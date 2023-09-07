The Hancock Hawks on Friday traveled to L. N. Dantzler Memorial Field and defeated the Moss Point Tigers to win their second consecutive road game and remain undefeated. The final score was 52-17.
Coach Neil Lollar summed up the win: “I thought our kids played great. We got ourselves behind the chains with penalties — we have to get that cleaned up. The good thing was that we were able to come over here and get a win. The coaches did a good job of preparing us for Moss Point. We are excited to return home next week to play in front of our fans.”
On the very first drive of the game, the Hancock defense forced a three-and-out. The Hawks were then gifted with a miscue from Moss Point, a botched punt that traveled nine yards, setting up Hancock at the Tigers 29 yard line. The Hawks took advantage, quickly scoring on four-play drive that featured the running of senior tailback Zach Gullung, who accounted for 20 of the 29-yard drive that ended with a Gullung one-yard touchdown drive. The PAT was no good.
The Tigers would answer with a drive of their own on the next possession. The Tigers went on a 12-play, 79 yard drive that ended with a five-yard touchdown run by quarter back Rashad Earnest. The extra point was good and with 1:24 seconds to play in the first quarter, the Tigers led 7-6.
On the next possession, the Hawks quickly subdued the Tigers’ momentum with a 10-play, 65 yard drive of their own. The drive would end with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Moran to Braxton Johnson. Moran then found Zach Gullung in the end zone to complete the two-point conversion and extend the score to 14-7 with 10:55 seconds left to play in the first half.
On the next possession, the Hawks defense came up big again, forcing another three-and-out. The result was another Moss Point errand punt that traveled only 20 yards, setting up the Hawk offense at the Tigers’ 45-yard line. The Hawks would move quickly and score on a Moran 28-yard touchdown pass to Kaleb Schaefer, widening the Hawk lead to 20-7 after the PAT failed.
The Tigers’ next possession would end abruptly when Hancock’s defensive back Jeffrey Hopgood picked off Moss Point’s Rashad Earnest, to place the Hawks at the Tigers 54 yard line. It would take only five plays for the Hawks to capitalize on the turnover, when Ladner hooked up with Johnson for another touchdown pass. The PAT was no good and the Hawks were up 26-7.
The Tigers scored on the their next possession when Taboris Charles of Moss Point galloped for 45 yards and a touchdown that excited the Moss Point crowd. The PAT was good, tightening the Hancock lead to 26-13
Once again, Hancock answered the scoring drive of Moss Point by going on a scoring drive of their own. The drive ended when Moran tossed a 66-yard sensational touchdown pass to Neil Acker, who out-leaped three defenders and excited the Hancock fans. This would end the first half scoring and the Hawks took a 32 to 14 lead into the locker room.
Hancock scored on the opening possession of the second half, with a seven-play, 61-yard drive that was capped by an 11-yard touchdown run by Jeffery Hopwood. The PAT was good by kicker Saw Powell, giving Hancock a 39-14 margin with 8:22 remaining in the third quarter.
The two teams exchanged punts before Moss Point’s Taboris Charles scored his second touchdown of the night on a 54-yard run. The PAT was no good and the lead was trimmed to 39-20.
On the next possession for Hancock, Neil Acker — who had a spectacular night receiving the football, catching four passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns — scored on a 65-yard touchdown pass from Moran to make the score 45-20 to end the third quarter.
Both teams added touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make the final score Hancock 52- Moss Point 27.
The win and Hancock’s 2-0 record have the coaches, fans and players gleaming with optimism about the rest of the season. Especially quarterback Dylan Moran, who passed for 216 yard and three touchdowns on the night.
“It feels good to get a good start like this,” Moran said. “It gets everybody motivated and we just want to keep the train rolling. Our main goal is to go to Picayune and get a district championship the last week of the season.”
Next week the Hawks will host the St Martin Yellow Jackets. Moss Point will remain at home to take on the St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws.
