By Cassandra Favre
Staff Writer
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Monday discussed the preliminary FY 2019-2020 budget.
County Administrator Eddie Favre said that the this year's proposed budget totals about $23.5 million, with a "budgeted surplus for this fiscal year of about $57,000."
"There is no tax increase included or tax increase necessary," Favre said.
It is also a balanced budget, he said.
Favre said the budget also includes all the state-mandated salary increases and fees.
Favre said that the major projects included in the proposed budget include:
• Countywide drainage program.
• McLeod Park expansion
• Buccaneer Park
• Bay St. Louis Pier No. 5
• Bridge replacements
• The arena project
• Paving
The budget also includes a five percent raise for employees, Favre said.
Board President Blaine LaFontaine said that he would "advise caution before we put in a five percent cost of living adjustment."
"Considering we've did three percent two years ago and three percent last year and I think that with the growth of revenue we have seen over the past couple of years, we've always tried to make it where we can put it in," he said. "Let's say if next year or the year after, Hancock County doesn't see a growth in assessment value or a growth in revenue."
LaFontaine suggested a minimum of a three percent raise.
Favre agreed that it was a "sustainability issue."
Supervisor David Yarborough said that he also didn't like "stretching things to the limit."
Favre said that if the county budgeted for a three percent raise, it would free up about $200,000 in the budget.
Supervisor Scotty Adam suggested looking into putting a playground at the new sports complex.
Favre also spoke about the E-911 budget, which is based off requests from the E-911 Commission.
"Based on the fact, for whatever reason, we are continuing to lose employees, in particular from what we've been to told, to Pearl River, the board recommended a $1(per hour) increase to all our dispatchers," Favre said. "And what they also recommend is putting four more full-time dispatchers on. So we went from 16 full-time dispatchers to 20 full-time dispatchers each with a $1 (per hour) amount increase over what it was, plus we had budgeted for about five part-times."
Favre said that the budget for E-911 shows receipts for about $1.4 million with expenses totaling about $1.6 million, a difference of $213,000.
Favre said he also suggested to the E-911 Commission board that it look into opportunities for paying off its debt service, which totals about $267,000 a year.
The board plans to advertise the budget on Aug. 21 and 28 with a tentative hearing date to be scheduled for the first week of September.
In other action:
The board approve a motion to move the Garden Isles voting precinct to Compton Engineering's offices, located at 3036 Longfellow Rd., beginning with the general election in November.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for Aug. 19 at 9 a.m.
