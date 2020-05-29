This Sunday, May 31, Fr. Jacob-Matthew Smith of St. Clare Catholic Church will be delivering blessings to graduating seniors.
However, Smith said that anyone is welcome to drive through and receive a blessing; including students who recently completed elementary, middle school, and college.
In addition to receiving a blessing, seniors will also receive a gift bag and pose for a photograph at the church’s gazebo, Smith said.
Motorists are asked to enter the church’s driveway from Vacation Lane, enter the parking lot for a blessing, drive towards the gazebo for a photograph, and drive out onto Beach Boulevard, Smith said.
“It’s one of those really strange years,” he said. “And this is something for those kids that can’t have a traditional ceremony this year.”
The event is from 1 to 3 p.m.
St. Clare is located at 236 S. Beach Blvd. in Waveland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.