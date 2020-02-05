On Wednesday, January 29th Our Lady Academy senior middle blocker Rebecca Walk, the youngest child of Mary Kay “KK” and Wesley Walk of Diamondhead, was named an All-American by Prep Volleyball.

Walk, a 6’2” phenom, was one of just two players from Mississippi, and 150 nationwide, selected for the honor. The other Mississippian selected was Parker Bracken of Jackson Academy.

Walk commented, “I am extremely humbled to be selected as an All-American. The sport of volleyball is becoming more popular each year especially in Mississippi. Receiving this prestigious distinction is the perfect way to finish my career at Our Lady Academy. After all the hard work and our team accomplishments, it is the icing on the cake.”

Walk, who signed a volleyball scholarship with The University of South Alabama in November, is honing her game before stepping on campus in Mobile. Walk added, “Currently, I am practicing three times per week with my club team in Mobile, the Mobile Storm, and playing in tournaments in Mobile, New Orleans, and Atlanta. Several of the girls I play with are committed to schools like Samford University and The University of West Florida. All of us are using this time to get ready for the transition to the next level.”

Walk has been a starter on the varsity team since her eighth grade year at the all-girls school that overlooks the Gulf of Mexico.

She has never lost the last game of any season as the Crescents are the bell cow of Mississippi volleyball having won 14 state championships including the last eight consecutive Class I titles.

OLA head coach Mike Meyers, who has coached OLA to each title and since 2000, stated, “This is an incredible honor for Becca, but one that is very well deserved. She has had an outstanding career at OLA, topped off by senior season where she led the nation in kills and hitting percentage while winning her fifth consecutive state championship in the process. She is not only an outstanding volleyball player, but an outstanding young lady. We at OLA are extremely proud of her and wish her the very best in the future.”

Walk has been a middle blocker ever since she stepped onto the court for Meyers. This past season Walk led the nation in kills and hitting percentage with .

In her career, Walk has led the Crescents to a five-year overall record of 153-44 and a undefeated division record of 34-0. During that span, Walk has recorded 2,351 kills, 279 solo blocks, 338 total blocks, 231 aces, and 393 points in 510 sets played.

In 2019, Walk led the nation with 883 kills and a hitting percentage of 66.0%. She ended her career with a 60.0% hitting percentage. In 2018, Walk was second in the nation in hitting % with 60.0% and was fourth in the country in 2017 with 63.2%.

Walk’s principal at OLA, Marilyn Pigott stated, “We are very proud of Becca and all of her accomplishments on and off the court. She is well-deserving of this recognition, and we know she will be an asset to the University of South Alabama’s volleyball team.”

Rebecca learned the true art of competition following her older brothers’, Austin and Mitchell, to their various games and competitions.

Walk comes from an athletic family where her oldest sibling, Austin, was an All-Division basketball and tennis athlete at St. Stanislaus before becoming an engineer with the Army Corps of Engineers.

Just ahead of Rebecca is Mitchell who was a first team All-State linebacker and All-Division forward for the Rocks in football and basketball. He also was a stalwart on the tennis team before heading out to the University of Texas-Austin, where he has earned his engineering degree.

Walk’s mother, KK, stated, “This is a humbling honor to be chosen for this distinction. Rebecca has always been a fierce competitor and it was evident the very first time she stepped onto the court. But, the player and person she is and has become is a direct result of Mike Meyers and the program that he has built with the assistance of coach Steve Reboul and Rick Rechtien, Jesse Rechtien, and Morgan Rechtien of Mississippi Gulf Coast Volleyball Club. The sport, along with her coaches and teammates, have helped her grow and develop.”

Walk is all that and a chip on the court but she is just as much a leader off the court, as well. Rebecca is President of Mu Alpha Theta and helps lead the chapter with tutoring the younger students at OLA at least twice per week. She is also a member of the National Honor Society and an Ambassador for OLA.

When Walk is not tutoring younger students or spreading good news about OLA, she finds herself at the gym working out on her own.

She added, “I have played six years of volleyball at OLA and I have grown tremendously as an individual under Coach Mike Meyers and all my coaches. We have been trained hard in the sport, taught to embrace the traditions of the program and have developed inside of it while there. There isn’t anything that can replace that.”

Walk stated that the coaches at USA plan to keep her at middle blocker and she knows that she will need to improve her game to step onto a Division I volleyball court.

Walk stated, “My biggest strength is my communication on the court with my teammates. I plan to work tirelessly on being able to communicate with my teammates. However, I I that I will have to become faster and stronger before I get to USA. I am working out at the gym and also taking advantage of the technical drills at club workouts that are designed to aid with speed and strength.”

KK ended, “Rebecca had opportunities to go play on the East Coast but she chose South Alabama. We are excited that she decided to stay closer to home. The people that these girls become is because of Mike Meyers and the OLA volleyball program. He taught them comraderie and a meaning to life off the court. We are blessed that she had the opportunity to learn from him for these last six years. It is truly a rare blessing.”

This past season there were over 450,000 girls playing high school volleyball. The sport is the fastest growing game in the country, regardless of gender. With Prep Volleyball selecting just 150 out of over 450,000 for All-American honors, that places Walk in rather elite company wouldn’t you say.