The Hancock Hawks defeated the St. Martin Yellow Jackets 42-7 at Brett Favre Field in Kiln on Friday night. Hancock won the toss and elected to kick off to the Yellow Jackets.
The Hawks defense came up big on the opening possession of the game, forcing a three-and-out after a 50-yard Yellow jacket punt forced the Hawks to take over at their 20-yard line.
Field position would not be an issue for the Hawks offense. On the very first play of the Hawks’ first possession, Zach Gullung took a handoff and galloped 80 yards for a Hancock touchdown, and with 8:59 left to play in the first quarter, Hancock led 6-0 after a failed PAT. Gullung carried the ball 10 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns an average of 14.3 yards per carry.
Gullung reflected on his senior year, the goals of the team, and the difference between last season Hawks and this season Hawks.
“Senior year, the goal really is to go all the way,” Gullung said. “It’s one last ride, there is no other goal than to go all the way and make it to the ship. We have to go game by game, week by week. I am very confident (on winning the district). We are more of a complete team then we were last year, we have developed a lot more and spent a lot more time together.”
On the next drive, the Yellow Jackets put together a drive of their own, going on a 12-play, 49-yard drive. Unfortunately for the Yellow Jackets, the Hawks defense would stiffen and the drive ended when a fourth-and-two run play was stuffed out by Jeffery Hopgood, and the Hawks took over on downs.
There was an exchange of punts by both teams on the next two possessions. The Hawks took over at the 43 yard line following a botched punt by the Yellow Jackets. It would take the Hawks only eight plays to strike. An apparent 28-yard touchdown pass to Neil Acker was nullified by an offensive holding call that placed the ball back to the Yellow Jackets’ 34 yard line. However, the offense was not to be denied. On the next play, Moran connected with Todd Dedeaux for a 34-yard touchdown. The PAT attempt was no good and the Hawks led 12-0 with 33 seconds left to play in the first quarter.
On the first possession of the second quarter, the Hawks defense again forced a Yellow Jacket punt, giving the Hawks the ball on their own 44 yard line after another miscued punt by the Yellow Jackets. The Hawks would score quickly, on a six-play drive that ended with a 26-yard Moran-to-Neil Acker touchdown pass. The Hawks completed the two-point conversion with a Moran toss to Braxton Johnson in the end zone, giving Hancock a 20-0 lead with 9:41 to play in the second half.
On the next possession, the Hawks’ defense stuffed the Yellow Jackets’ offense again, forcing a punt and setting the Hawks up at the Yellow Jacket 39 yard line. The Hawks went on a six-play, 61-yard drive that ended with a Gullung 35-yard touchdown run. The PAT by kicker Sam Powell was good and the Hawks cushioned their lead to 28-0 with 6:07 left to play in the second half.
On the next possession, the Hawks’ stingy defense forced another Yellow Jacket punt and the Hawks started their next drive on the Yellow Jacket 28 yard line. The first play of the drive was highlighted by a Todd Dedeaux 35-yard scamper that was aided by Yellow Jacket face mask penalty that placed the ball on the Hawk 17 yard line. Quarterback Dylan Moran then completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to speedster Kaleb Schafer. The PAT by Powell was good and the Hawks took a 35-0 lead into the halftime locker room.
Hancock scored the only touchdown of the third quarter on another great 28-yard pass from Moran to Schafer. The PAT was good and the Hawks offense ended an explosive night of scoring, taking a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
The only scoring of the fourth quarter came when St Martin’s Tykevian Wells scored on an eight-yard run to end the scoring at 42-7.
Next week, Hancock takes its undefeated record on the road to take on the 2-1 Petal Panthers.
