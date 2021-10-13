The West Marion Trojans spoiled Homecoming festivities for Saint Stanislaus Friday evening scoring 20 unanswered points in the second half to claim the victory 26-20.
The Trojans (3-3, 2-0) avenged a 20-19 loss last year at PRCC in the only other game played between the two schools to even the series record at 1-1.
The Trojans started the game on offense and were methodically moving down the field on a nine-play drive when Jackson Montjoy stepped in front of a West Marion pass and picked it off at the Rock seven yard line; however, the Rocks (2-4, 1-1) were not able to capitalize on the turnover.
West Marion picked up where they left off with a 14-play drive that ended in a Octavious Harvey two-yard scoring run with 9:40 left in the first half. The PAT missed leaving the score 6-0.
The Rocks put together a 10-play drive of their own on the ensuing series. Alex Fabra connected with Ja’Kobe Cameron for a 38-yard gain into Trojan territory before the Rocks settled for a 32-yard field goal by Evan Noel with 5:08 left in the half to cut the score to 6-3.
On the ensuing Trojan possession, the Rocks cut short their drive with another interception hauled in by Heith Shinn which was returned to the Trojan 40 yard line.
Three plays later, Fabra hit Canye Bankston for a 40-yard scoring aerial with 48 seconds left before halftime. Noel’s PAT was good making the score 10-6.
The Trojans fumbled the kickoff at their own four yard line and Cameron recovered the loose ball for SSC.
Davien Lagarde needed just one play to find paydirt from four yards out with 32 seconds left in the half. Noel converted the PAT to make the score 17-6 at intermission.
At halftime, Miss Devin Graham, a senior at OLA, was crowned the 2021 Homecoming Queen.
The Rocks got the ball to start the second half but were unable to convert and settled for a 37-yard field goal that was blocked.
Ryan Tyler tackled and stripped the ball on the second play of the Trojan drive and Joe Bradford recovered the loose ball.
The Rocks again settled for a field goal attempt which Noel nailed from 48 yards out with 7:15 left in the third quarter to make the score 20-6.
On the Rocks next possession, SSC attempted a fake punt and were intercepted by Harvey who returned the ball 65 yards for a touchdown with 2:30 left in the third quarter. The PAT failed leaving the score 20-12.
The Rocks put together a seven-play drive highlighted by a 26-yard aerial combo from Fabra to Montjoy. Four plays later, the Rocks fumbled at the Trojans’ one-yard line.
The Trojans went 99 yards on the ensuing drive which culminated with a 26-yard touchdown run by Harvey. Jakaden Mark converted on the two-point conversion to knot the score at 20-20.
SSC was not able to answer on their next drive and had to punt away to West Marion.
The Trojans drove down to the Rock 25 yard line. Mark scored on a 25-yard scoring aerial with 14 seconds left. The PAT failed leaving the final score 26-20.
SSC head coach Nate Encrapera commented, “We tried to keep the momentum we had at halftime. We did a lot of good things but we are not finishing drives and turnovers are still plaguing us. On defense, we have to do a better job of tackling. We go on the road to a good Seminary team this week. We expect to have their best thrown at us and we must respond to keep moving forward.”
The Rocks were led by Davien Lagarde who had 10 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown. Fabra threw for 124 yards and a touchdown on 10-for-23 passing. Defensively, the Rocks were paced by Ryan Tyler with 11 tackles, a sack, and forced fumble. Cameron added nine tackles and a fumble recovery.
SSC travels to Seminary for the first meeting between the two teams on the gridiron. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
