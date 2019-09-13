PERKINSTON - The Hancock High football team suffered its first loss of the season, 29-17, at the hands of the Stone High Tomcats Friday. Stone set the tone of the game early, putting together an 11-play, 80-yard drive on the opening possession capped off with Carlos Brown’s 3-yard touchdown run. Clint Ryals kicked the PAT to make it 7-0 and the Tomcats would never trail. The Hawks [3-1] answered with a nine-play, 62-yard drive culminating with a 25-yard field goal by Austin Hyde. Hancock then held Stone [1-2] to a three-and-out and, compliments of a 26-yard punt by Clint Ryals, began their second drive at its own 49-yard line. The drive stalled at Stone’s 19 and Hyde came on to attempt a 31-yard field goal. A false start backed the ball up to the 19 and Hydes objective was 36 yards. Senior A.J. Petty blocked the kick and freshman C.C. Herrien scooped the ball and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown. The Hawks jumped offside on the PAT and Stone elected to go for a 2-point conversion and took a 15-3 lead with 7:13 remaining in the first half when Jukriston Thompson crashed into the end zone. The score would remain the same until the 3:17 mark of the third quarter when Hancock’s junior quarterback, Sema’J Robertson fumbled at the Stone 35 and Petty scooped the ball and rambled 65 yards for a touchdown. Ryals’ PAT made it 22-3. The Hawks were doing themselves no favors as it was the second fumble Robertson lost, the other being recovered by the Tomcats Caleb Armstrong in the Stone end zone for a touchback. The Hancock offense finally found some life late in the third quarter and early in the fourth when the Hawks put together a 15-play, 82-yard drive ending with Robertson’s 16-yard TD pass to Jordan Zulli. Zulli finished the night with 102 receiving yards. Hyde’s PAT made it 22-10 with 9:49 remaining in the game. Less than four minutes later, after forcing another three-and-out, Hancock put together an efficient five-play, 53-yard drive capped off by Robertson’s 12-yard TD pass to Jordan Foushee. Hyde’s PAT brought the Hawks within five points, 22-17, with 5:55 left in the game. Carlos Brown then took over, carrying the ball four times in a five-play, 80-yard drive, the last a 45-yard romp through the Hancock defensive backfield for a touchdown. Ryals’ PAT provided the final point of the game with 3:41 remaining. Hancock attempted to air it out in a comeback attempt, by Petty capped off a spectacular defensive performance when he intercepted a Robertson pass and returned it to the Hancock 24-yard line. Stone was successful in shutting down the running game of the Hawk’s Sebastian Fausett. Coming into the game, Fausett had been averaging 171 yards-per-game and the Tomcats held him to just 70 yards on 19 carries. “We focused on stopping what they like to do,” said Stone coach John Feaster. “The kids studied the game plan, learned the game plan and executed the game plan and that led to success.” The Hawks gained 236 rushing yards and another 164 through the air. The Hawks have a bye next week before traveling to Ocean Springs Sept. 27.
