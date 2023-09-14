The Bay High Tigers traveled to Lumpkin-Magee Stadium in week three of the Varsity season to take on the Long Beach Bearcats in a high-scoring game with many turnovers and exciting plays on both sides of the ball.
The first series of the game was a quick three-and out for the Tigers after an onside kick to start the game. After the ball was punted to the Bearcats and they were brought down around the 35 yard line, the Bearcats’ offense lined up with sophomore RB Junior Brown and junior QB Will Brady. On the Bearcats’ third play of the drive, they attempted a triple option that was met with pressure from Tigers’ DE Benny Williams, which caused a loose ball dropped by Brown and scooped up by Tigers’ senior Alex Harris, who ran it 25 yards for a Tigers defensive touchdown.
What followed was a touchdown for the Bearcats by Brown then another touchdown for the Tigers from freshman Jaden Allen, both goal line rushes up the middle. Quickly following was another goal line score from Brown, which brought the score to Bearcats 14, Tigers 12 at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter began with the Tigers going up the field, making a 34-yard pass to Avery Harris then an 18-yard touchdown rush from Williams.
The next drive for the Bearcats was a three-and-out, but the punt was blocked by Avery Harris and scooped up by Freshman Jerramie Keys and brought to the endzone for the Tigers’ second defensive touchdown of the game.
Afterwards, the Long Beach offense fumbled the ball once more and junior Avery Harris brought it back for another defensive touchdown for the tigers.
Following this was a punt for Long Beach, then the Tigers threw a pick six. Following the interception, Benny Williams ran the ball 50 yards for a touchdown after breaking two tackles and juking two other players.
Brown followed that up with another touchdown as the Bearcats ran in from the four-yard line.
The Tigers then scored a touchback and were brought to the 20-yard line, where Williams ran 80 yards up the field for his third touchdown of the game, which led to halftime with the score at Tigers 46, Bearcats 28.
The Bearcats’ first drive of the half started with two sacks then an interception by junior Avery Harris. The two teams went back and forth throughout three possessions until Williams would strip a ball from the defender’s grip and run it back once more for the Tigers to go up to 53-28.
The Bearcats received the next kickoff and followed up with a 35-yard touchdown pass to make the score 53-35, ending the third quarter.
The Tigers then received the ball after another onside kick which led to another touchdown off of a 24-yard pass to Benny Williams to put Bay High up 53-28.
After that drive, the Tigers would put in their Junior Varsity offense and defensive line for the rest of the game.
During the second-to-last drive of the game, the Tigers let up another pass to junior Caden Ahrens which was the last score of the game, finalizing the score 60-41, with the Tigers bringing home the win.
Coach Jeremy Turcotte had this to say after the game: “Benny [Williams] played really well tonight on both sides of the ball. We had several guys that played well on both sides of the ball, Avery Harris, Christian Key stepped in to play some tight end for us, as well as defensive end, and we are going to have some guys that step in and play well on both sides of the ball and Benny is probably the number one guy who has to do that. I was very proud of him [Williams]. I thought that our overall team effort was more physical. Gang tackling has improved and we still need to clean up a bunch of sloppy, sloppy stuff but we were also without three starters tonight.”
He went on to compliment three freshmen who stepped up and made a tremendous impact on the game, including Tristan Garcia and Jayden Allen. He also complimented his coaches who helped prepare these players for this game. Next, being asked about the incredible defensive performance which included three turnovers, a blocked punt, and two touchdowns he stated, “The defensive staff had a very simple gameplan this week, we countered their option very well, they got us a couple times and gave up a few big plays, but overall we played well against all three phases of their game. I think we grew up a little bit and they began to understand what it means if everyone does their job, we’ll get the job done.”
The Tigers take on the West Harrison Hurricanes at home this week.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.