The Bay High Tigers on Friday defeated the Long Beach Bearcats 41-21 at Lumpkin Magee Stadium, in Long Beach.
The Tigers offense was efficient throughout the night; however, Bay High coach Jeremy Turcotte credited the defense as well. “Our defense and our defensive coaching staff continue to put together great game plans. Long beach threw the kitchen sink at us and we just kept getting after them. I’m really proud of them”.
Sophomore quarterback Xander Ladner threw touchdown passes of 44, 20, 49 and 13 yards, respectively, to lead the Tiger.
The Tigers opened the scoring with a two-yard touchdown run by Jaden Antoine, and the PAT by kicker Brennan Acosta was good. The Bearcats would answer on the next possession with a 21-yard touchdown pass by quarterback Will Brady to Bryson Cooper with eight seconds left in the first quarter to knot the score at 7-7.
The Tigers scored again on the first possession of the second quarter when Ladner connected with Lawrence Peterson a 44-yard touchdown pass to put the Tigers back into the lead, but the PAT failed. On the next series, the Tigers’ defense force the Bearcat to punt. On the very next possession the Tigers would strike again with a 20-yard touchdown from Ladner to Avery Harris. The PAT was no good with 5:39 seconds left in the half and the Tigers led 19-7.
On the next possession, Colt Busy of the Bearcats scored on a four-touchdown run -- the point after was good and theBearcats cut the lead to 19-14. Then, on the ensuing kick off Jaylen Antoine fielded the kickoff at the Tigers’ 12-yard line and scored on an electrifying 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The two-point conversion was good and the Tigers went into the half with a 27-14 lead.
Both defenses played well for most of the third quarter. However, with 2:51 second left to play in the third quarter, Ladner hit Avery Harris on a five-yard touchdown pass — it was Avery’s second touchdown of the night. Antoine ran in the two-point conversion, widening the Tigers’ lead to 35-14. The Tigers would score again with 15 seconds left to play in the third quarter when Xander Ladner threw his fourth touchdown pass of the night to Jaden Clark for the Tigers’ final touchdown of the evening, and the PAT was good. The Bearcats produced the only touchdown of the fourth quarter on a four-yard touchdown run by Edjuan Trautman, ending the scoring at 42-21.
The Tigers will be looking to extend their winning streak to three next week when they travel to Purvis to take on the Purvis Tornadoes.
