The Bay High Tigers took a ride to New Augusta, Mississippi, on Thursday night for a football game against the Perry Central Bulldogs. The reason for the change in traditional nights of play was because Bay High head coach was headed to Springfield, Missouri, to be inducted into the Evangel University Athletic Hall of Fame. More about Collins in a minute.

The Tigers took the field on a different night than usual and it showed almost immediately. Collins called it sloppy after the game but emphasized to his players that he was 'very excited' for them to be undefeated following the 21-8 road victory.

Collins commented, "First, I would like to thank Perry Central for working with us to change the date of the game to a Thursday night to allow me to go back to Evangel University for this honor. We did not play well tonight and I am not sure if it was the change in nights, the wet field, lack of focus or whatever. We were sloppy in execution and holding on to the football. However, our players played well when we needed them to play well. We were able to get two big defensive stands deep in our own territory. On offense, we got some big performances that helped us get some separation on the scoreboard. But, we put the ball on the turf too much tonight. We had penalties that should not be happening at this point of the season. Now, we are playing several young players and perhaps that leads to some of it. But, I am so thrilled for these young men and what they have done to put themselves in this position."

Bay High (5-0) scored on their opening possession of the game. On the second play of the game, Noah Cutter broke free for what appeared to be a 73-yard scoring run only to be brought back to the Bulldog 19 yard line on a facemask penalty by Cutter at the four-year line.

Three plays later, Josh Peters scored on a two-yard keeper with 9:42 left in the first quarter Dawson Kotsakos converted on the PAT to make the score 7-0.

However, with that penalty on the opening drive, the stage was set. The Tigers would go on to commit 11 penalties for 85 yards, fumble twice losing one, and tossing an interception. But, what really irked Collins was the nature of the penalties which amounted to seven flags for either false start or lining up offsides. But, keep in mind, even with the penalties and other miscues the Tigers won the game.

Seth Russo recovered a fumble on the Bulldogs' ensuing drive to thwart the Bulldogs. Perry Central had their own concerns, as well, fumbling five times and losing three of them.

The two squads continued to swap possessions the remainder of the first half including a three -possession span that saw the team swap possession on an interception and two fumbles.

With 1:30 remaining in the first half, Bay High took over at their own 40 yard line. Zachary West ripped off consecutive runs of 24 and 20 yards before Peters snuck in the endzone on a one-yard keeper as time expired. Kotsakos' PAT made the score 14-0 at intermission.

The Tigers turned the ball over on their first possession of the second half and promptly held the Bulldogs at bay on the ensuing possession.

When Perry Central punted, Carson Moran returned the kick what appeared to be 60 yards for the score but two penalties brought the ball back to the Tiger 39 yard line.

West ripped off 16 yards before Cutter took over and picked up gains of 11, seven and 27 yards with the latter being a touchdown with 3:20 left in the third quarter.

Kotsakos converted on the PAT making the score 21-0.

On the ensuing possession, the Bulldogs needed just five plays to find the endzone when Tyrion Sumrall scored on a 28-yard run and added the two-point conversion to make the score 21-8 with 1:05 left in the third quarter.

The two squads spent the last quarter running the ball and swapping possessions.

The Tigers were paced by Cuttee who ran the ball 19 times for 92 yards and a touchdown. Sam Sheppard added 29 yards on seven carries while West had 79 yards rushing on six carries.

On defense, Moran had eight tackles and a fumble recovery while Russo added three tackles and two recoveries.

The Bulldogs were led by Sumrall who ran the ball 32 times for 211 yards and a touchdown.

Collins left Friday morning for Springfield and Evangel University where he was a two-sport start for the NAIA school. He starred on the diamond as a three-time All-Division player who lined up as an outfielder and pitcher. In 1980, he was named the very first NAIA Academic All-American. He also starred on the gridiron and is a member of the school's first-ever football team in 1977.

Collins starred as a defensive back and was a three-time All-Division selection. After 40 years, he still holds nearly every kickoff return record. He holds the game, season, and career records for returns, yards, yards per kick return, the longest return in school history (100 yards) and three returns for touchdown is the most in a career at Evangel.

Collins also holds school records for most interceptions in a game with three and is the career interceptions leader with 16.

Collins played both sports at Evangel University form 1977-81.

The Bay High Tigers will enjoy an idle Friday night on September 27th before opening their division schedule at Pass Christian on October 4th. See you at the game!