The Bay High Tigers found their offensive groove and evened their record at 1-1 with a 38-7 smothering of Sumrall on Friday evening at Joe D. McCullough Stadium/Tank Williams Field.
The Tigers started the game with a flash-bang as Jaylen Antoine returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown and Brennan Acosta converted the PAT for an early 7-0 lead.
The Tiger defense, which seemed to play in the Sumrall backfield all game, received some early success from Ben Wilemon and Christian Key when they got a tackle for loss; however, on the next play the Tigers were pe alized for roughing the passer that gave Sumrall new life on the possession. But, the Tiger defense forced a three-and-out on the next series.
The Tigers played a mirror on the ensuing possession going three-and-out.
Sumrall experienced a decent drive that ended with a 42-yard field goal attempt that failed. The Tigers took over on their own 20 yard line and proceeded to mount an 18-play drive that ate up the remainder of the first quarter and almost half of the second quarter.
On the drive, Antoine had 10 carries for 45 yards, Lawrence Peterson gained 10 yards on 2 carries, Hawkins had 7 yards on a carry, and Xander Ladner 4-for-4 passing on the possession. The drive culminated with 10-yard scoring aerial to Antoine with 7:32 left in the half. Acosta made the score 14-0 with the PAT.
The two teams traded possessions and with roughly 1:50 left in the half, the Tigers fumbled on an exchange in the backfield that allowed Sumrall a short field.
Sumrall cut the deficit in half on the second play scoring with seconds remaining in the half.
With Sumrall starting on offense in the second half, the Tigers pinned them at their own 20 yard line with a touchback. Two plays later, Alex Harris and Brayson Johnson teamed up to force a fumble that gave the Tigers a short field to work with.
It took just two plays for Antoine to sprint into the endzone. Acosta’s PAT made the score 21-7.
After another fumble recovery by the Tiger’ Wilemon, Bay High scored on a 19-yard scoring strike from Ladner to Antoine. Acosta’s PAT made the score 28-7.
Following the touchdown, the Tigers forced a three-and-out but muffed the reception allowing Sumrall to continue to run the football. On the ensuing series, the Tigers forced another fumble and Dane Murphy recovered the loose ball.
The turnover led to a seven-play drive that culminated with another scoring run by Antoine with 10:26 left in the game. Acosta’s PAT made the 35-7.
The final score came on a 30-yard field goal by Avery Harris with just under seven minutes left in regulation to make the final score 38-7.
Bay High head coach Jeremy Turcotte stated, “The story of the game was the consistent playoff our defense swarming the ball and forcing turnovers. It put a lot of pressure on Sumrall and allowed our offense to find a groove. I am extremely proud of Jaylen Antoine as he showed he can be dangerous with the football in a variety of ways. He works hard every day and his efforts were rewarded tonight. Now, we turn our focus to Long Beach which is something similar to a rivalry game. We have to continue to get better at what we do well.”
The Tigers will travel to Long Beach on Friday for their non-division contest with the Bearcats. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
