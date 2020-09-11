The Bay High Tigers opened their football season with a 32-0 shutout win over the St. Patrick Irish on J.D. McCullough Stadium's Tank Williams Field in Bay St. Louis on Friday. The teams played to a scoreless first quarter, but the Tigers got going in the second quarter, scoring half their points in the period.
Quarterback Josh Peters threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter, a 15-yard completion to Carmello Simpson and a 46-yard score to Noah Cutter for a 16-0 halftime lead. Fisher DeCamp added a blocked punt in the end zone for a safety in the period.
See Wednesday's Sea Coast Echo for a full report.
