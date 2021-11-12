Bay High got behind 35-0 in the first quarter against Columbia on the road on Friday, and the lead was too much for the Tigers to overcome. The Tigers scored 21 second half points as the Wildcats - the number one 4A team in the state - held on for a 48-21 win.
The Tigers finished the season 8-4 in Jeremy Turcotte's second season as head coach.
"We let it get away from us early," said Turcotte. "But I'm extremely proud of the season we had."
Xander Ladner connected with Carson Moran for a 29-yard touchdown for the Tigers' first score. Ladner connected with Noah Cutter for an 82-yard score early in the fourth quarter. Carmello Simpson carried for a 4-yard score. Avery Harris kicked three PAT kicks for the Tigers.
Please see Wednesday's Sea Coast Echo for the complete game story.
