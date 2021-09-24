The Bay High Tigers scored two fourth quarter touchdowns in their 22-14 win over St. Stanislaus at J.D. McCullough Tank Williams Field in Bay St. Louis on Friday.
The Tigers scored on a 3-yard carry by Carmello Simpson with 8:01 remaining on the game clock to take the lead early in the fourth quarter.
Fisher DeCamp forced a Rock's fumble on their ensuing possession and Terron Bedford recovered for the Tigers to set up their final score of the night. Noah Cutter would cap the 44-yard drive with a 27-yard carry for the score and DeCamp's PAT kick closed out the game's scoring.
St. Stanislaus' Davien Lagarde would lead St. Stanislaus with 169 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
See Wednesday's Sea Coast Echo for complete game story.
