The Bay High Tigers opened their season with a 26-7 win over West Harrison in Bay St. Louis on Friday.
Senior Noah Cutter scored on runs of 2 yards and 16 yards for two touchdowns. Ben Wilemon recovered a fumble in the end zone on a West Harrison punt snap for the game's first score.
Junior Carmello Simpson closed the game's scoring on a 12-yard carry. The Tigers' defense held the Hurricanes off balance for most of the game.
See Wednesday's Sea Coast Echo for a complete game story.
