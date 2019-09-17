And, then there was one. The Bay High Tigers remain the lone undefeated team of the area after a 43-6 thrashing of the Kenner Discovery Health Science Academy Swamp Owls last Friday evening at Joe D. McCullough Stadium/Tank Williams Field.

The other three area teams all suffered defeat.

The victory by Bay High came during Homecoming festivities, nonetheless, and pushes the Tigers to 4-0 for the first time since 2012.

Bay High used a methodical rushing attack and stifling defense to clip the Swamp Owls' wings.

Sam Sheppard scored four touchdowns in the beatdown while gaining 109 yards on just seven carries.

Denim Lombard also scored a rushing touchdown for the Tigers.

Zach West had 11 tackles including five tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions in the game. Carson Moran added nine tackles with two tackles for loss and a pick.

Sheppard now has 390 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on the season while West has 34 tackles and Noah Cutter checks in with 28 tackles.

This Friday the Tigers travel to Perry Central (3-2) for a date with the Bulldogs. Last week the Bulldogs fell to Purvis 27-8 whom the Tigers beat 28-14. The Tigers are 2-0 all-time against Perry Central winning in back-to-back seasons 1991-92.

Tyrion Sumrall leads the Bulldogs with 274 yards and six scores on 47 carries. On defense, the Bulldogs are led by Cameron Freeman with 28 tackles including four for a loss.

This is the Tigers' longest road trip of the season to date and for them to have a sweet ride home they will need to continue to control the line of scrimmage to allow Sheppard and crew time to make the right cut. On defense, the Tigers' pursuit has to remain relentless as Sumrall is a back like Sheppard who can hit daylight fast and furious.

The Hancock Hawks (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Stone Tomcats on the road 29-17.

Hancock scored on a 25-yard field goal by Austin Hyde, a 16-yard scoring aerial to Jordan Zulli and a 12-yard run by Jordan Foushee.

The Tomcat defense held Hawk runner Sebastian Faussett far below his average of 171 yards rushing per game to just 70 yards on 19 carries.

The Tomcats also got some special teams help returning a blocked field goal 75 yards for a touchdown and defensive help when they returned a fumble 65 yards for a score.

Carl Brown scored twice on the ground on a 45-yard run and three-yard burst.

The Hawks will have to deal with the loss for another week as Hancock is idle this Friday evening.

The Pass Christian Pirates (3-1) also suffered their first loss of the Pennock era when they fell to previously winless West Harrison 41-38.

The Pirates were able to add a couple of scores late but the Hurricanes came out controlling the wind early.

Despite the loss, Dustin Allison threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns on 16-for-27 passing and also rushed five times for 49 yards and a score.

For the year, Allison has thrown for 1,205 yards and 14 touchdowns against just two interceptions on 60-for-101 passing. He has also rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

Against West Harrison, Huu Nguyen added 71 yards rushing on eight carries while Bryson Adam's added a one-yard rushing touchdown.

Xavion Paige caught three passes for 83 yards and two scores while Andrew Moffett added four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown.

For the year, Paige has nine catches for 205 yards and four touchdowns while Moffett has 16 catches for 346 yards and four scores. Kameron White also has four touchdowns on 17 catches for 394 yards.

Llanes Dickerson was the Pirates' kryptonite alone rushing 34 times for 350 yards and five touchdowns and one scoring reception.

This Friday the Pirates travel to North Pike (1-3) who fell to Columbia 32-14 last week.

North Pike is led by one player, Alijah Martin, who has rushed for 721 yards and seven touchdowns on 59 carries and has thrown for 480 yards and five scores.

If Pass Christian is able to keep Martin in their line of sight, all should be fine. If not, it could be another night like the Dickerson show last week.

The St. Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws (2-2) dropped their second straight game during their 146-mile one-way road trip to Pensacola to play the Catholic Crusaders and their stable of Division I recruits.

The Rocks dropped the game 34-26 and had opportunities to take the game.

SSC is 0-4 against Florida teams with the loss having previously fallen to Pensacola High in 1957 27-0, in 1958 32-6, and Gulf Breeze in 1991 13-7.

Max Favre threw for 272 yards and two scores with one interception. His first scoring aerial was a nine-yard toss to Dallas Payne while the second was a 60-yard heave to Bradley Darby. Brandon Bordelon scored on a four-yard run and Jaxson Favre returned a fumble 68 yards for a touchdown late in the game. Payne recorded his third straight 100-yard receiving game with eight catches for 107 yards.

The Rocks were led on defense by Lee Negrotto with 11 tackles.

Ja'Kobi Jackson, a 6'1" 225lb running back, scored three times for the Crusaders on runs of 51, 45, and five yards while Waymond Jordan scored on runs of 99 and two yards.

For the year, Favre has thrown for 886 yards and eight touchdowns against four picks on 68-of-114 passing. Payne has 26 receptions for 353 yards and four scores while Darby has 19 receptions for 230 yards and a score.

Trustin Northington leads the defense with 32 tackles followed by Negrotto with 28 stops.

Both Hancock and SSC enjoy a week off this Friday night while Bay High and Pass Christian are both on the road. Game time is set for 7pm. See you at the game!