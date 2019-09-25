The area experienced its first off-week of high school football last Friday evening when both Hancock and St. Stanislaus were idle while both Bay High and Pass Christian were on the road.

This week, Bay High will enjoy the first of two off-weeks while Pass Christian will have Homecoming and the Hawks and Rocks return to action.

The Bay High Tigers went on the road and played a sloppy game against the Bulldogs of Perry Central but remained undefeated with a 21-8 victory in New Augusta.

The Tigers (5-0) endured turnovers, a wet field, and sloppy execution to deliver their fifth consecutive win in the Eric Collins era. The victory helped send their head coach to Evangel University's Hall of Fame weekend in Springfield, Missouri, where he was being enshrined in the school's Athletic Hall of Fame.

Bay High's Josh Peters scored on two quarterback sneaks and Noah Cutter added a third score on a 27-yard scoring run in the third quarter.

Cutter led the offensive attack with 92 yards and 19 carries followed by Zachary West with 79 yards rushing on six carries. Sam Sheppard added 29 yards rushing on seven carries.

On defense, the Tigers had a difficult time stopping Tyrion Sumrall who racked up 211 yards rushing, a touchdown and a two-point conversion on 32 carries. Carson Moran led the charge with eight total tackles and fumble recovery.

This Friday evening the Tigers will be idle. They return to action on Friday, October 4th against Pass Christian on the road in the division opener for both schools.

The Pirates (3-2) dropped their second consecutive game when they fell to North Pike 33-27 on the road.

The Pirates got behind early and were not able to recover.

In the game, Dustin Allison threw two touchdown aerials to Andrew Moffett (2, 27) and an 80-yard scoring pass to Kameron White. He also ran for a 16-yard rushing touchdown. He passed for 314 yards and rushed for 75 more.

This week the Pirates celebrate Homecoming and will host the Perry Central Bulldogs in an Bulldogs to get back on the winning track. To do so, the Pirates will need to slow down Tyrion Sumrall who rushed for over 200 yards against Bay High last week.

The Pirates' balanced attack should be able to counter the Bulldogs Wing-T attack and bring Homecoming joy to McDonald Stadium.

The Hancock Hawks (3-1) enjoyed an idle Friday evening last week. This Friday the Hawks will take a trip East down Interstate 10 to tangle with the Ocean Springs Greyhounds (1-3) who were also idle last week.

The Hawks will look to open the gates for RB Sebastian Fausett who has 576 yards rushing and six touchdowns on 86 carries so far this season. Hawk QB Sema'j Robertson has rushed for 284 yards and a touchdown and thrown for 400 yards and five touchdowns.

Jordan Zulli leads the receivers with 12 catches for 234 yards and two scores.

On defense, Colby McGough paces the area with51 tackles while Cameron Ganier checks in with 32 stops.

The defensive duo will have their work cut out for them trying to slow down Blake Noblin who has passed for 562 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 265 yards and five more scores.

If the Hawk offense is able to keep the ball out of Noblin's hands, it will be a happy ride home back to Kiln.

The St. Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws also enjoyed an off-week last Friday evening.

This Friday evening the Rocks will again travel out of state to complete their month long road trip before returning home on October 4th.

This Friday the Rocks (2-2) will make the trip to Morgan City, LA, to take on Central Catholic in an effort to get back on the winning track before division play starts.

Central Catholic and the Rocks have never met on the gridiron.

Coming out of the idle night, Max Favre has passed for 886 yards and eight touchdowns. Dallas Payne leads the receiving corps with 26 catches for 353 yards and four touchdowns followed by Bradley Darby with 19 catches for 230 yards and a touchdown.

The rushing offense has been held in check during the first half of the season with Brandon Bordelon rushing for 157 yards and three touchdowns in limited action.

On defense, the Rocks are paced by Trustin Northington with 32 tackles followed by Blake Bilich with 29 and Lee Negrotto with 28.

Look for SSC to establish consistent execution on offense against Central Catholic as they prepare to head into the division schedule.

All games are slated for a 7pm kickoff and this will be the final week with mandated heat timeouts halfway through each quarter of play.

See you at the game!