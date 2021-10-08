The Bay High Tigers (5-2, 0-1) put up 21 points over a span of just over a minute and a half in the first quarter and then added another 21 points in the second quarter on their way to a 49-0 rout of Jefferson Rise Charter School of Harvey, Louisiana on Friday night in Bay St. Louis.
The Blazers put together a 13-play drive to open the contest, but the drive ended as the visitors failed to convert on fourth down at the Bay High 14 yard line. And that was as good as it got for the Blazers as the Tigers would capitalize on three first half interceptions and score on all five first half touchdowns.
Brayson Johnson would add another touchdown on a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown. Ben Wilemon and Jaylen Antoine also recorded interceptions for Bay HIgh, both of which resulted in Tigers' scores.
The Tigers had their way with the Blazers, as the scored on running plays, a pass play and on a defensive play.
Please see Wednesday's Sea Coast Echo for the complete game story.
