Bay High rallied to overcome being down by two touchdowns in the first half, but the Tigers' offense didn't touch the ball in the fourth quarter in their 37-21 loss at Vancleave on Friday.

The loss eliminated the Tigers (5-4, 04) from the playoffs. Vancleave (5-5, 2-2) will travel for a playoff game next Friday.

The Tigers trailed the Bulldogs 21-7 in the second quarter and then put together two scores to tie the game at 21-21 in the third quarter, and the Tigers appeared to have some hope.

"We got down in the first half, but we fought back, made it 21-14 at half and tied it on the opening possession of the second half," said Tigers coach Eric Collins.

But a punt snap mistake proved costly to the Tigers, which resulted in a safety and a 23-21 lead for Vancleave late in the third quarter.

"That really hurt us," said Collins. "The momentum turned in their favor, and I don't think our offense got the ball after that.

"Although the season didn't end like we would have liked, we finished the season 5-4 and we had a winning record," said Collins. "That's something we can build on. I felt like we laid some groundwork for the future. Obviously we've got to continue to get better, building good attitudes and teaching character.

"I feel like the first year is a success," added Collins. " I would have liked to have made the playoffs. It didn't happen, but 5-4, I will take it."

Noah Cutter scored the Tigers’ first touchdown on a 15-yard carry. Carson Moran connected with Zack West on a 2-yard pass for the Tigers second score. Sam Shepherd closed out the Tigers' scoring on a 4-yard carry, which resulted in a 21-21 tie.