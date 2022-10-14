Behind two second half running touchdowns from Pass Christian Running Back Jacquez Alexander-Dedeaux, the Pirates upended the Bay High Tigers 24-17 to earn their second consecutive playoff berth.
Allison Renee Mauffray was named Bay High’s 2022 Homecoming Queen. Allison is the daughter of Renee and PJ Mauffray of Bay St. Louis.
"We started good from the second half after not performing well in the first," said Pass Christian Head Football Coach Chase Carmody, who's in his third year, but first victory over Bay High. "We just have to get better at closing out games. Bay certainly fought until the end."
After the Pirates' (5-2, 2-0) 10-7 lead at the half, Pass Christian marched down the field during the first possession of the third quarter for an eleven play drive that resulted in a 12-yard touchdown run from Alexander with 9:13 left and a 17-7 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Bay High (2-5, 0-2) moved down the field on three penalties to Pass Christian, but could not advance inside the redzone and settled for a short chip shot field goal from Avery Harris with 5:37 left in the game.
The Pirates drove down the field until Alexander got his second opportunity to attack the pylon with 1:45 left. Once the extra point was converted, the game was secured with a 24-10 lead and finished at 24-17 for the Pass Christian victory.
"Our kids came out and gave everything they had, I put the loss 100 percent on me," said Bay High Head Football Coach Jeremy Turcotte. "I just didn't have us ready to play in certain ways tonight."
Pass Christian will host Stone County at the Francis McDonald Stadium next Friday, October 21, 2022. Bay High will return home next Friday to play Moss Point at 7 p.m.
