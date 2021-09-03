Senior running back Noah Cutter scored on a 79-yard pass play from freshman quarterback Xander Ladner and senior quarterback/fullback Fisher DeCamp carried for a six-yard rushing score, but the Tigers were not able to overcome a 34-point third quarter for Sumrall on Friday.
The Tigers couldn't overcome the Bobcats' third-quarter rally, falling on the road 41-14. The Tigers (1-1) host Long Beach in Bay St. Louis next Friday.
See Wednesday's Sea Coast Echo for complete game story.
