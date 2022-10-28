The Bay High Tigers ended a rough football season on Friday night with a complete shut-out on the road, losing 35-0 to the Stone High Tomcats at Wiggins.
The Tigers are 2-7 on the season and 0-4 in District play.
Look for more details in Wednesday’s edition of The Sea Coast Echo.
