The Bay High Tigers scored early and often Friday as they rolled to a 43-6 Homecoming victory over the Kenner Discovery Health and Science Academy Swamp Owls. With the victory, the Tigers improved to 4-0 on the early season. "We played well and I thought we maintained our focus with all of the distractions of Homecoming week," Tigers Head Coach Eric Collins said. These kids have bought into what we are trying to teach them." The Tigers started Friday's contest with a bang as they took the opening kickoff and marched 59 yards on only three plays to reach the end zone. Noah Cutter picked up gains of four and nine yards, before Sam Sheppard slipped around the left end for a 33 yard touchdown run. Dawson Kotskos added the point-after to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead. Four plays later, Lavanta Meadows partially blocked a punt, which was recovered by the Tigers at the six. Cutter scored on the next play and the point-after put Bay High up 14-0 with 7:5 to play in the first quarter. The next two Swamp Owls drives were throated by interceptions, both by Cutter. Denim Lombard extended the Tigers lead to 21-0 early in the second quarter with an eight-yard touchdown. Late in the second quarter, the Tigers struck again, this time on a one-yard run by Sheppard. Sheppard added the two-point conversion to give Bay High a 29-0 lead going into the half. The Tigers defense kept the momentum going early in the third quarter when Whenton Primus intercepted a pass and returned it 35 yards to the nine. Two plays later Sheppard scored on a four-yard run. Kotskos' point-after gave the Tigers a 36-0 lead. The Tigers defense then forced a punt that was blocked by Nathan Flemming and scooped up by Seth Russo who returned it to the 28. Quarterback Josh Peters connected with Sheppard on a 17-yard pass, and on the next play, Sheppard scored his fourth touchdown of the game on an 11-yard run. The point-after gave the Tigers a 43-0 lead. Sheppard led all rushers on the evening with 120 yards on 10 carries. Cutter added 81 yards on nine carries. In the fourth quarter, Coach Collins used the big lead as an opportunity to get some younger Tigers some game experience. The Swamp Owls were able to dent the scoreboard when Matt Geraci scored on a 25-yard run. A final Swamp Owls drive was thwarted when the Tigers Jayden Martinez sniffed out a fake punt and forced a fumble that was recovered by Dalton Bourgeois. The game ended with a final score of 43-6. Collins said he feels his team is going in the right direction, but the Tigers must remain focused and continue to work. "Four or five wins does not turn a program around," Collins said. When you lose for a while it becomes a habit. Winning, however, can be contagious." The Tigers will travel to Perry Central next week for a Thursday evening contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.