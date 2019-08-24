The Bay High Tigers opened the Eric Collins era with a resounding 42-30 victory over the West Harrison Hurricanes.

The Tigers relied on a methodical rushing attack combined with a suffocating defense to quell the Hurricanes on the road. The Tigers jumped out to a 14-6 in the first quarter and pushed the lead to 28-16 at halftime.

Bay High held the Hurricanes scoreless in the third quarter before giving up two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter to make the final score.

Bay High head coach Eric Collins stated, "I am so very proud of these players. they made a commitment to become a better football team and they are on their way to becoming one. Their effort through the summer with workouts and conditioning has brought us to this point. We have eight players going both ways for us. They were warriors tonight."

Noah Cutter had a huge night for the Tigers. He scored four touchdowns in the game. He had 102 yards rushing on 12 carries and three scores. his fourth touchdown came on defense when he had a 45-yard scoop-and-score on a fumble return.

Sam Sheppard had 93 yards on nine carries and a touchdown while Josh Peters added a rushing touchdown. Peters also was 5-for-7 passing for 102 yards and a interception. Zach West added 34 yards rushing on five carries. Dawson Kotsakos was 6-for-6 on PATs.

Collins ended, "We have to get some of these younger guys to develop so we can build our depth. These younger players will help to rest some of our starters at various points in the game. That is a must for us at this level. We don't know much about Purvis right now but we will develop a game plan and get to work this week and prepare for them. I can't say it enough but I am super proud for these players, this school and this community."

The Tigers host Purvis at Joe D. McCullouch Stadium/Tank Williams Field next Friday evening. Last night, the Tornadoes fell to the West Marion Trojans 34-0. Game time is set for 7 p.m.