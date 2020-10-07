The Saint Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws (3-2, 0-1) traveled to Moss Point last Friday evening to open division play against the Tigers. The ride home from Dantzler Stadium was not a happy one after the Tigers (3-2, 1-0) blanked the Rocks 26-0. It was the first time SSC was shutout since a 30-0 loss to Oak Grove on September 5, 2003. And, the loss brought the series record to 15-10-1, still in favor of SSC.
The Rocks were without the service of their top two quarterbacks who are out with injuries. Will Dreher stepped into the mix against a talented defensive front that harassed him all night long.
Dreher was sacked six times as the Tiger defense limited the Rocks to just three yards of total offense.
The Rocks were led by Chandler Chapman on offense with 41 yards on 11 carries.
On defense, the Rocks were paced by Ryan Tyler with 12 tackles including seven solos and a fumble recovery. Blake Bilich added 11 tackles with six solos, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and quarterback hurry.
SSC head coach Nate Encrapera stated, “Moss Point has a very well coached team. Offensively, they put you in situations that are complex and on defense they pursue the ball aggressively. Now, we have to get ready for Bay High. There is not much else to say about them. The kids all know each other and have grown up together. We have to get better this week and be ready for a battle from Bay High.”
The Rocks and the Tigers will meet ‘between the walls’ on Friday at 7 p.m. The two teams have met 51 times since 1945 with SSC leading the series 32-19. The last time Bay High beat SSC was October 5, 2012, when Bay High won 44-7. The Rocks won last year’s game 42-35. See you at the game!
