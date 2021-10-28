For the second time in the history of Bay High football, the Tigers are hosting a playoff game. The Tigers clinched the second place spot in District 8-4A with a 22-21 win over Stone County.
The Tigers answered a Bulldogs score midway through the fourth quarter with a score of their own on the first play from scrimmage as Carmello Simpson broke away for a 54-yard touchdown run, which brought the score to 21-20 in favor of Stone County. The Tigers opted for the 2-point conversion, and once again they went to Simpson who went into the end zone untouched to give the Tigers the win.
Simpson scored on a 6-yard carry to cap the second half opening drive, and Xander Ladner connected with Terron Bedford for a 2-point conversion pass to give the Tigers a 14-8 lead.
The Tigers scored their first touchdown of the night as time expired in the first half. Ladner connected with Bedford from 7 yards out. The 2-point conversion pass attempt failed. Stone County led 8-6 at halftime.
Please see Wednesday's Sea Coast Echo for the full game story.
