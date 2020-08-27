As the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) continues its brand enhancement and development, it today announced the ‘MACCC Sports’ SmartPhone App. The smartphone app is available for both Android and iOs.
The MACCC Sports App, developed in conjunction with FanX, is a mobile fan experience platform that provides in-app live stats, team schedules and rosters, fan guides and venue maps, as well as access to news, social media streams and more.
“We are so excited for the launch of the MACCC Sports App,” said MACCC Commissioner Steve Martin. “As we continue to make the MACCC a global brand, we want to create the best experience for our fans that we possibly can, whether in-person or virtually. The MACCC Sports App is another step in the direction of bringing the MACCC before the nation”
MACCC football fans who download the app will be the first to receive the 2020 MACCC football schedule for all 14 teams. The schedule will be revealed in the app on Tuesday, September 1 at 3:00 p.m. CST.
MACCC football teams will play a 6-game regular season schedule beginning October 1. The MACCC reduced its regular season schedule and eliminated out-of-conference games in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. East Mississippi Community College opted out of the fall season.
Download the MACCC Sports App in iOS or for Android.
