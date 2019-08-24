The St. Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws christened the 2019 gridiron season with a dominating 46-0 victory over the Saint Joseph Bruins from Madison Friday night 'between the walls' at the Brother Philip Memorial Athletic Complex. The Rocks used a punishing running game, slashing passing game, and a smothering defensive game to ravage the Bruins in the first ever contest between the two schools.

SSC held the Bruins to 28 rushing yards on 24 carries and limited them to only 45 passing yards on 7-for-21 passing with four interceptions to set up their bullish offense. On the offensive side of the ball, the Rocks carried the ball 29 times for 205 yards and four scores and Max Favre tossed two touchdowns passes while throwing for 151 yards on 9-for-16 passing with no interceptions.

SSC head coach Nate Encrapera commented, "I thought we did a pretty good job all around. There were a few miscues but for the most part we executed tonight. Perhaps the biggest thing for us was the fact that everyone got to play. We were able to see some young guys get varsity snaps and get in some action. That will be very big for us especially down the road because we need to develop the younger players so that we can spell our guys at certain points of the game. We need to find a way to get guys into the game and take snaps for us."

The Bruins opened the game with a 21-yard carry by Kevin May and that would be the biggest play of the night for the Bruins. The Rocks took over after a punt that was set up by a 11-yard sack by Lee Negrotto and Thomas Williams.

SSC took over on the Bruins 22 yard line after Dallas Payne returned a Bruin punt 41 yards. Favre found Negrotto for a 14-yard pickup to the Bruin six yard line. After two negative plays, Favre went back to the air and connected with Negrotto for a 10-yard scoring toss with 6:38 left in the first quarter. Gene Hoffman's PAT was wide right leaving the score 6-0.

Another three and out gave the Rocks the ball at their own 14 yard line. Brandon Bordelon had a minimal gain before Favre hit Negrotto again for a 39-yard pickup to the Bruin 45 yard line. Bordelon took the ball to the house on a 45-yard gash up the middle to push the score to 13-0 following Hoffman's PAT.

Penalties pushed the Bruins backwards on their next drive forcing another punt where the Rocks took over at the Bruins' 41 yard line.

Chris Smith bulldozed his way forward for 18 yards before Favre went back to the air for a 12-yard connection with Bradley Darby followed by a 13-yard gain with an aerial to Payne. Two plays later, Smith scored from eight yards out with 10:41 left in the first half to make the score 19-0. Hoffman missed on the PAT.

The Bruins had an extended seven-play drive before they had to punt away.

SSC took over on their own 30 yard line. Favre found Darby for a 42-yard pass-and-catch to the Bruin 28 yard line. Then, Favre found Payne for eight yards followed by a Smith nine-yard rumble. After two incomplete passes, Favre hit Negrotto in the back of the endzone for a 10-yard scoring aerial with 4:10 left in the half.

Hoffman converted on the PAT and pushed the score to 26-0.

The Bruins had their longest drive of the night just before halftime. After taking over at midfield, the Bruins methodically moved thew ball into Rock territory. A 32-yard touchdown pass was called back on a chop block in the backfield and time ran out on the Bruins.

The Rocks opened the second half on offense and moved the sticks twice but a fumble was recovered by Jaden Coleman at the Bruin 33 yard line.

However, two plays after recovering the fumble, Trustin Northington stepped in front of a Bruin pass picking it off and giving the ball back to the Rock offense at the Bruin 42 yard line.

The Rocks went three and out and punted away.

Again, three plays into the drive for the Bruins, Brock Morris was picked off by Davien Lagarde who returned the ball 22 yards for a touchdown with 4:08 left in the third quarter. The PAT by Hoffman was good making the score 33-0.

Following the ensuing kickoff, Morris was picked off for the third time on the second play of the drive by Hoffman who returned it to the Bruin 11 yard line.

Kyle Stegall scored from 10 yards out on the second play of the drive. Following Hoffman's PAT, the score was 40-0.

The Rocks forced the Bruins to punt away and took over on their own 13 yard line.

Ja'Kobe Cameron took an end-around 44 yards inside Bruin territory. Stegall ripped off gains of 11 and four yards before Alex Fabra had a 10-yard gain inside the 20. Stegall took the ball home 17 yards for a touchdown with 9:20 left in the game. A bad snap forced a two-point conversion attempt that failed leaving the score 46-0.

With a running clock, time ran out with the Rocks subbing in and out the remaining members of their roster.

Bordelon had three carries for 49 yards and touchdown while Smith had nine carries for 62 yards and touchdown. Stegall finished with six carries for 45 yards and two scores. Negrotto caught four passes for 79 yards and two scores while Darby had three catches for 61 yards.

Encrapera ended, "We have Long Beach coming to our place next week. They are a team that always plays us close. They have a line up front that is physical and they always have special skill players. This is a big game for our area as the players know each other. It will be a big game for both teams and we must come ready to play."

The Rocks host the Long Beach Bearcats next Friday 'between the walls' at the Brother Philip Memorial Athletic Complex. The Bearcats fell to the Pass Christian Pirates 42-27 last night on the road. Game time is set for 7pm. See you at the game!