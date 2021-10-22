The Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws (4-4, 3-1) smothered Perry Central 36-6 on Senior Night 'between the walls' Friday night.
Davien Lagarde rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns to lead SSC. Lagarde now has over 1,200 yards rushing on the season.
Jackson Montjoy picked up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown midway through the first quarter while Alex Fabra threw two touchdown passes and 129 yards in the game. He threw one to Ja'Kobe Cameron (41) and Lagarde (59).
Evan Noel completed the scoring with a 44-yard field goal.
Full game details will be in Wednesday's edition.
