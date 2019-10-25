The St. Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws and the Vancleave Bulldogs had to make adjustments for their crucial Division 8-4A contest this week due to severe weather that was moving into the area from the west on Friday. The two teams agreed to move their game to Thursday evening 'between the walls'.

It was Senior Night for the 15 gridiron seniors and five band members who were honored prior to the game along with their parents.

The Rocks (6-3, 2-1) wasted little time establishing what they planned to do in the game which was air the ball out.

Rock QB Max Favre hit a blazing Bradley Darby for a 56-yard scoring strike on the first play from scrimmage. Gene Hoffman converted on the PAT to make the score 7-0 and the rout was on.

The Rocks would score on four of their five first half possessions.

The SSC defense led by Hogan Benvenutti stuffed Vancleave and forced a punt.

SSC took over at the Vancleave 48 yard line. Favre hit Lee Negrotto for a 16-yard gain before Davien LaGarde broke free for 13 yards. Favre then hit Darby for 12 more before hooking up with Dallas Payne for a seven-yard scoring aerial with 7:45 left in the first half. The PAT by Hoffman made the score 14-0.

An 11-play drive by Vancleave ended just past midfield where the Rocks took over. However, three incomplete passes forced a punt on the only possession of the half that SSC did not find the endzone.

The Rock defense forced another punt and SSC took over at the Bulldog 35 yard line. LaGarde ripped off 13 more yards to set the tone. Two plays later, Favre hit Payne for an eight-yard scoring toss with 9:08 left in the first half. Hoffman converted on the PAT to make the score 21-0.

With Vancleave having some success moving the ball, Grant Sides stepped in front of a Bulldog pass and picked it off near midfield.

It took SSC five plays to find paydirt. After a 12-yard gain by LaGarde, Favre hit Payne for 13 more to the 24 yard line. Favre then hit LaGarde who raced past defenders for a 24-yard touchdown with 4:02 left in the half. Hoffman's PAT was good making the score 28-0 at intermission.

SSC kept up the pressure in the second scoring on their first possession when Favre hit Negrotto with a 10-yard scoring toss with 7:11 left in the third quarter. Hoffman's PAT was good pushing the score to 35-0.

Vancleave avoided the shutout on the ensuing possession when Christian Kell scored on a seven-yard keeper with 1:08 left in the third quarter. The PAT by Ashtin Tanner was good making the score 35-7.

Vancleave attempted an onsides kick that failed and the Rocks took over at midfield. Favre wasted little time regaining the momentum with a 50-yard scoring toss to Payne with 40 seconds left in the third quarter. Hoffman's PAT made the score 42-7.

On the ensuing possession, Vancleave had their best push on the field. Kell hit Devon Hand for a 44-yard pickup down to the Rock 15 yard line. However, two plays later Sides picked off his second pass by Kell at the Rock 18 yard line and returned it 82 yards for a touchdown with 9:53 left in the game. Eduardo Recinos converted on the PAT to make the final score 49-7.

SSC head coach Nate Encrapera commented, "Tonight, we executed offensively how we are capable of executing. On defense, we played well putting our offense in some very good situations. The attention to detail and playing more physical on defense has helped us play faster and we are managing space better. Grant Sides had a strong game in the defensive backfield. This week we have to get ready for a very tough rival in Pass Christian. It was be a dogfight between the two teams as these players on both sides have grown up knowing each other and playing against each other. It is always a battle and we will have to come ready to match their intensity."

The Rocks were led by Favre who was 11-for-19 passing for 241 yards and six touchdowns. Darby had three catches for 100 yards and a touchdown while Payne had four catches for 76 yards and three touchdowns. LaGarde rushed for 46 yards on four carries and had one catch for 24 yards and a touchdown.

The Rocks will make the short trip across the Bay of St. Louis to take on Pass Christian at McDonald Stadium. Game time is set for 7pm. See you at the game!