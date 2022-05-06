The Saint Stanislaus/Our Lady Academy tennis team dominated the Class 3A individual tennis state championships last week in Oxford.
The mixed doubles team of Omar Tayara/Jacqueline Mossy won the state title beating Andrew Tarver/Gaby del Delva of St. Andrew’s.
Cole Bryant of SSC fell in the state finals to Stanley Qu of St. Andrew’s in boys singles.
Roman Guerrero/Bobby Hebert won boys doubles state title beating Unsh Majithia/Raymond Huang of St. Andrew’s. The SSC team of Jack Farr/Noah Lemmon fell in the semifinals to the St. Andrew’s duo.
The girls doubles’ final was an all OLA final as Nathalia Mossy/Abby Whaley defeated Audrey Chang/Liza Richoux.
