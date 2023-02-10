In case you didn’t know, Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. I always try to get to creative with my gifts to my wife. Over the years, some of these gifts have been stupendous, and some were complete disasters. One thing that always seems to be well received though, is spending some time together. A quiet dinner, a walk around the block, or our mutual favorite, a fishing date.
My wife and I have made some incredible memories on the water. She is one of the luckiest people I’ve ever been on boat with. She caught a marlin on her very first offshore trip with me! I have fished areas with her I’ve been to multiple times, and never caught fish like I did when she was with me. She’s just one of those lucky people. No matter the catch, we still enjoy just having our time together, away from land.
I can tell you this will full certainty, that a day on the water with your significant other is pure dynamite. Put the phones away, talk, listen or just enjoy the sounds of nature. We have been on some wonderful dates over the years(on land) to some unbelievable places, but all of the fishing dates definitely stand out. I think part of it, is the disconnect from our busy and noisy world.
The fishing dates vary too. Some trips we have been out most of the day, while others are only a couple hours. We rarely keep many fish on these fishing dates. We both enjoy tagging and releasing fish. Although, We have been keeping a few for a special treat at the end of the trip. If you really wanna knock your fishing date out of park, end your trip at either Shaggys in Pass Christian Harbor, or the Blind Tiger in the Bay St Louis Harbor. Both of these restaurants will prepare your freshly caught and cleaned fish. Also, Both places cook your fish to absolute perfection. As many times as we’ve had them cook our fish, it’s still impressive how good they make them taste.
I hope each and everyone of you has a great and memorable Valentines Day with your special someone. Hopefully I’ll be fishing with mine…
