Hopefully the fish we are catching will stick around for a few more weeks. If you remember, this time of year, for past several years, we have been covered up in freshwater. Fingers are crossed and prayers are being said to keep this salty water in here. This is some of my all time favorite fishing.
I’m talking about fishing right out front, not far off the beaches. When the spillways aren’t opened and the water stays salty, it as an absolute free-for-all of quality and quantity. Sheepshead, puppy drum, redfish, speckled trout and flounder are all in close. The nearshore reefs that Department of Marine resources had put in from Pass Christian to Bayou Caddy should stay loaded with fish. My favorite aspect of this type of fishing has two parts. First, it’s a short run. You can be fishing minutes after getting in the boat. On those chilly or choppy days, it’s a game changer. Second, you honestly don’t know what you’re gonna catch. If you’re fishing with live or dead shrimp, it
Could be a 12 inch throw back trout one cast, and a 40 Pound drum on the next one. It really is exciting not knowing what’s gonna bite your hooks next.
It’s not too difficult fishing, but you will need to bring plenty of extra tackle. Fishing these reefs, it’s just part of it to loose tackle to the structures. We’ve always done well during bigger swings of the tide, but they still produce fish in most any condition.
These areas can and will get crowded, so please be courteous to other anglers. Please don’t get too close to the other anglers who arrived before you. If the reef is just too crowded, I’d recommend just heading on down to the next one. I’d imagine if things stay on the same track, all of the nearshore areas will hold fish. There’s plenty of room and fish for everyone to play, right out in the Front Yard.
