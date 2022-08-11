When summer is ending, it usually means two things, school is about to start and Dr. Rusty Davis and the boys are coming fishing. For the past several years, Rusty has organized a father and son trip out at the Cat Island house. The “kids” are now as tall as most of the dads. We always look forward to this crew.
The dads let the sons call the shots. If they wanna trout fish, they go with Capt Matt or Capt Kenny. If they wanna mess with the sharks, bull reds, and jacks they with me or Capt Alex. Some of the people
Jump from boat to boat, and others stay with same captain the entire trip. These Dads and their sons hunt and fish all year long. The Dads really care what the kids wanna do, as long as their outdoors having fun.
The last morning of the 3 day trip, we looked for trout for just a few minutes. We were catching some really nice fish, when the one of the youngest members of the crew put down his pole and sat down. His dad asked him if he’d had enough and the young man said, “Dad could we go back to the dock and catch catfish”? His dad reeled his line up, and said “let’s roll”. I kid you not, we left a good trout bite to go catch Hardhead fish off the dock till it was time to leave the island.
I applaud these Dads for not putting their fun ahead of their sons. They understand that the groundwork laid now, will keep their sons engaged and passionate about the outdoors for the future. Well done boys!!! See yall next Summer!!!
