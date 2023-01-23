It’s hard for me to find a podcast that captures my undivided attention. Usually after a couple episodes I looe interest, and wander aimlessly looking for the next best thing. There has been one exception to this, and that’s the “Tuna Town Talks” podcast with Capt Paul Miller. This has been the only series that has completely gotten me hooked.
Every morning, while I’m running all over town getting bait, ice, fuel etc, I’m enjoying Capt Paul’s podcast. It’s a diverse mix of fishing guides, scientists, boat builders, and just interesting people. Some of folks on his podcast I’ve fished/worked with,
And others I’ve definitely wanted to meet. Everyone has a story, and Paul has a way of getting the best ones out of each of his guests.
Miller is a Mississippi boy, from Ocean Springs. He has worked for several years for the famed Mexican Gulf Fishing Company, based outta Venice, LA. He is a skilled offshore guide, and has become an expert inshore guide as well. Miller himself has had some incredible catches. From catching monster swordfish out of bay boat, to numerous 30 plus pound triple tails, he’s got an impressive list of trophy catches.
His fellow guides and deckhands in MGFC have some riveting stories from their days at sea. Episode 1 of the Podcast has legendary Capt Mike Frenette!!! For those of you unaware, Frenette basically started offshore charter fishing out of south Louisiana.
The podcast banter is easy to follow, and the stories are often times unbelievable! You’ll hear stories of 1,000 pound blue marlin, gigantic speckled trout, and massive yellowfin tuna, to name a very few. Each episode has a little dose of history, each guests take on conservation, a lot of humor and plenty of amazing fish stories.
Miller was kind enough to make the drive over to Bayou Caddy recently for a chat. What was scheduled to be around a one hour podcast session, was half a day treat. We spent over 2hrs on the podcast, and several hours just chatting. His passion for the outdoors, diving, traveling and conservation is very admirable. Capt Paul done a lot in his 26years on this earth, and it sounds like he’s just getting warmed up.
If you’re into fishing, do yourself a favor and listen to Tuna Town Talks podcast. I promise you, you will not be disappointed.
