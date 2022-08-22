When you make comparisons like, “He’s the Michael Jordan of… you know that person is at the top of their game. Recently we had a celebrity out at the Cat Island house. FIVE Time World Champion world Turkey calling Champion, Mr. Preston Pittman! If you’re calling someone the worlds greatest at Turkey calling/hunting, they would the be “The Preston Pittman of Turkey hunting”.
It was our largest group we ever entertained at the island. This was in part that in a addition to the 12 customers with the Pittman group, the 6 shore thing workers, we brought out another 4 people and another guide. We also brought out another celebrity!
YouTube sensation, Robert Field with “Field Trips with Robert Field” was along for the adventure. Our plan was to showcase Mississippi, the Cat Island house, the food, the fellowship and the fun. It didn’t take much to get this mission accomplished.
We caught a triple tail a few minutes after leaving Pass Harbor. We knocked out our trout footage around the island that first evening. The next morning, The bull reds and sharks were very cooperative for the camera. We needed that plan to work, because we had a fast closing window, with bad weather building.
I think everyone in this record breaking group would agree that the most fun was back at the house. The food was nothing short of amazing. We had Capt Kennys famous boiled shrimp. His fried soft shell crab, and desserts were outstanding also. During one of the rain delays, we inked stamped fish, using the ancient Japanese technique of Gyotaku.
The stories being shared amongst this group were truly amazing. To have THE Preston Prittman describe past hunts(using only his voice) was incredible. Watching and hearing this man recreating turkeys and other wildlife PERFECTLY, was something I seriously doubt will ever forget. That mans ability to mimic Turkey and other wildlife was mind blowing.
Having a camera there to capture just a portion of this once in a lifetime trip only added to the experience. Yes we caught fish, and yes that was awesome, but that was just a portion of this unbelievable experience. Having our friends together, old ones and now new ones, was what made this trip special for us. Even if it was Just a bunch of smelly fishermen, Talking Turkey…
