There are two things I am very passionate about in the fishing world these days. One is our artificial reefs and two, is tagging Fish. Recently, I was able to assist in both, and man was it awesome. The University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast research Lab(GCRL) does many many things to help our local fisheries. Over the years, our charter service has assisted them in research work with triple tail, red fish, speckled Trout, Flounder, and a few other species. This latest trip we had with the lab folks had two purposes. They wanted to tag Fish to track their movements in and around the Bay St. Louis area. The information gathered from the tags would hopefully assist in the future building of more artificial reefs near Bay St. Louis.
These were no ordinary tags they were wanting to use. The fish we would be catching would be fitted with acoustic transmitting devices, along with a pink “spaghetti tag” that would notify the angler The fish is fitted with the internal tag and to PLEASE RELEASE.
Paul Graham was in charge of installing the tags. He had some assistance from fellow GCRL staff as well. Eric, Kasea, and Alyssa were huge help. They had a specific size of fish they wanted. Anything that didn’t make the cut was documented and released. We had pages of releases that didn’t get tagged. Speckled trout, white trout, croakers, bull reds, small drums and large drums that dimensions were not useful, were deemed un-tag worthy. I will say, hose big drums wore us out, we battled them many times though out the day.
Once we found the appropriate sized fish, it was game on. Those fishing were busy hooking and netting. The lab crew rotated who would assist in the tagging and releasing. When we got in a rhythm, our boat became a well oiled machine. Some members performed surgery, some did documenting, and some made sure our fish stayed comfortable. It a was impressive show to watch.
Happy to say, our crew actually ran out of tags. Twenty two acoustic were implanted!
ANGLERS FISHING IN THE BAY ST LOUIS AREA, PLEASE WATCH FOR PINK TAGGED FISH!!!!
These fish have acoustic transmitters inside them. The transmitters inside these fish is what helps the good folks at the GCRL determine where these fish travel. This data is vital to determine where the best places for future reefs might be built. PLEASE RELEASE THESE FISH!!!!
