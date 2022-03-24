Hands down, this is one of my favorite times of year to be on the water. The days are getting longer, the fishing is great and the Spring Breakers are in town. A lot of charters are customers/friends returning from years past. Our guides are also lucky to have family in town.
Just this past week, I had two separate groups of family in from Texas, and some old friends from Wes Point, MS. All three trips were in completely different areas, but great times.
The first batch of Spring Breakers were my niece and nephew, August and Helena from Houston, TX. It was windy and rough so we stayed tucked away in the Bay. We caught mostly puppy drum and August got a huge fresh water catfish. We got treated to a huge fresh fish dinner later that evening. Next up was Brother in Law and two nieces from Austin, TX. Russell, Bea, and Eloise got much better weather. We went outta Bayou Caddy for their trip. They got on a stellar redfish bite. For the first hour, every live shrimp that went against the shore line got a either a rat red we tagged and released, or a keeper sized redfish.
The next trip was my old buddy Kat Kinney Cook, originally from Pass Christian, now living in West Point, MS. Her son Jackson and his buddy Henry were in town on their Spring Break. We made the run to the Louisiana Marsh. I think I had more fun catching up with my buddy High School Kat, than the boys did catching redfish in the marsh.
Our little town has become a Spring Break destination. From the beaches, to the restaurants, to the Casinos, to the night life, and of course the great fishing, it truly is an amazing area.
Keep up the great work all you wonderful local towns folks, on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Let’s keep those spring breakers safe, happy and hopefully returning.
