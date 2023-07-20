Estelle Sevener fished with me about this time last year. We had a great day and caught plenty of fish. However, right at the end of our trip, she hooked a gigantic Jack Crevalle. The fish was hooked on light tackle, and she went around the boat for close to 45 minutes, battling that monster. She did everything right, except we brought a knife to a gun fight. The fish broke off as we were trying to net it. Rightfully so, she was very distraught and it was a tough way to end such an amazing trip. Sad to say the big Jack beat her that day.
This year’s trip was very very different. Estelle and her father Steve joined me for an incredible day on the water. I think on Steve’s second cast, he hooked another huge Jack Crevalle. He immediately passed the rod to Estelle, and she was like a young lady possessed. The big Jack did not stand a chance. She was bigger and stronger this year, and whooped that fish in probably 10 minutes. It was a great way to start the trip, but there was way more to come.
Once we released the big Jack, and caught some very nice speckled trout, I asked Estelle what she wanted to do next? Without hesitation, she said, “I want to catch a big shark”. Steve gave the nod to break out the big rods. Estelle caught us a lady fish for bait, and minutes later, she was hooked up to a huge bull shark. Once again, Estelle made quick work of that shark. We took our pictures, released the shark, and then I asked what now? Neither one of them had ever caught a bull red, so off we went. We caught a few small white trout for bait, and put out the big rods in a deep channel. Luckily, the Pogies(baitfish) were pushing through in massive schools, and the huge bull red fish were all around them. We even had fish on the surface, circling the boat! Just like that unlucky jack crevalle, those poor bull reds didn’t stand a chance. We tagged and released a pile of gigantic bull reds. Steve and Estelle caught those huge fish until the heat and physical exhaustion got the better of them. We pointed the boat North, and headed back to Bayou Caddy.
They had a good many speckled trout to eat, along with plenty of big fish stories to tell. I was very proud to see Estelle land the big Jack, Shark, and numerous bull reds. This year, she definitely settled the score. Way to go young lady!!!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.