Karl Senner has spent plenty of time on the water. Big ships and their transmissions is what his family business is all about. Through work and play, he’s got plenty of sea time. He’s always got great stories about the stuff his company is working on, and he’s just a fun dude to have on the boat.
We had ourselves a great trip a few months ago. Karl requested for a short run, and what ever is bitting best. This day was for the kiddos. He brought his son Lil Karl , his pal Alec and Alec’s son William. Luckily, the seas were calm, and the trout were in close. The nearshore reefs out of Bayou Caddy were pretty fantastic on the trout this past summer. It was plenty of action. We tagging more than we keeping, but we definitely had dinner covered at the first stop. The dads helped boys hook the fish, and I kept the baits on the hooks.
I always give credit to the parents when the make the day about the kids. At some
of the stops we made, had the Dads been fishing, it would have been an all out trout massacre.
As the day went on, the temperature and the trout bite got hotter and hotter. It takes a lot of self control for a grown man to pass up an every cast trout bite. My hat goes off to Karl and Alec for putting their sons first. That investment will pay off big time down the road. Towards the last couple stops, Lil Karl and William were slinging trout over the side just about every cast. As the heat finally wore the youngsters down, the dads put a few fish in the box before it was time to call it a day. It was a near perfect day with the Senner’s and Saints.
