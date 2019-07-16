We recently had a group of six couples out fishing. One of the couples had been married 57 YEARS!

I asked the gentleman on my boat what’s the secret to such a long, happy marriage? He didn’t skip a beat, saying “we laugh a lot, take trips when we can, and fish as much as possible.”

Think about it folks, fishing is just about the perfect date. You are not gonna find any better scenery than on the water. You don’t have any distractions from our busy world. You have to work together to make the trip work. Fishing is also relaxing, therapeutic and just fun.

My wife Stephanie and I have been on some amazing fishing trips/dates. Over the years we have caught: marlin, trout, dorado, triple tail, amberjack, sharks and many others together. We have also taken Charters on vacation, and been skunked. I do remember one common theme on ever trip, FUN.

If your wife or spouse gives you grief about fishing too much, why not invite them, JUST THEM. Get the kids a sitter, and go with your fishing buddies another time. If they are new to it, help them learn. Take the scenic route, and don’t worry about limits or meat hauls. Just make it a fun day with your special someone.

I’m long over due for a date/fishing Trip. We’ve been fishing soo much lately, I haven’t made time to take my lil lady out. So I challenge each and everyone of you out there(myself included), to bring your significant other fishing. If you don’t have a boat available, book a charter, go Wadefishing, or visit the piers. Use that time to catch up on everything going on in your lives, and maybe catch a few fish for a romantic dinner later?...

As always, have fun and be safe.