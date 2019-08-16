The last few days have been absolutely stellar fishing. Our boats have steadily fishing further west. The salinity has gone through the roof. Now the real fun begins.

Our boats will begin heading to the western side of the LA Marsh. We have already gotten reports that the 3-mile area is holding trout.

I was fishing a little to the west earlier this week. Happy to report, the water was salty and full of bait, even caught a few trout, reds and flounder. Hopefully things will be great to the west for a very long time.

It’s been months since we have seen or even heard of fish in the western Mississippi Sound. We are very thankful for the arrival of the saltwater and fish. Let the fun begin!!!