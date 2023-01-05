The term “Pumpkin Patch” has a different meaning for fishermen this time of year. I can’t take credit for the witty saying, but I do like to us it. A “Pumpkin Patch” in fishing terms, is an area full of those Orange-ish and gold redfish. Trust me, It’s a great place to visit this time of year.
When Tim, Blaine and Piper Donner arrived at our dock, it was like we given a sign. Piper had a little round kids sticker on her jacket that read, “PUMPKIN PATCH VISITOR”. Well, since it was fall, and the redfish have begun stacking in the ponds, we figured why not go with it? It wound up being a good call.
We found our redfish in little canals that were emptying out of small ponds. The water was falling out of the marsh very quickly. The fish were staged up in the current lines, where the water was deeper. For a while, it was really like a pumpkin patch. If a live shrimp was cast into that moving water, it was coming back with a pumpkin(redfish) on it. We all had a great time. We tagged plenty of small fish, and boxed several eating size “Pumpkins”.
The action was pretty steady all morning, and eventually they had a nice mess of fish to take home. On the ride home I asked Piper about the Pumpkin Patch sticker, still on her jacket. She laughed and said, “I don’t even remember the last time I was at a pumpkin patch”?
I just grinned, and thought to myself, “we sure enough just left a good one”…
