Had one heck of a good trip recently, with my good buddy, Mr Gary Becker. Mr Gary is the founder of the Diamondhead Fishing Club. He and I have had some outstanding fishing trips over the years. Our last trip, was “one of those days”.

Mr Gary brought his regular crew of trouble makers. Tom Begley and Mike Bossier have also been on some of our more memorable fishing trips. We knew we had bad weather coming, but the early morning forecast was calling for light winds and no rain.

We set up along a shore line at Cat Island. The fellas started hollering at me, as we started creeping in. They said they had fished this exact spot, without catching a fish. I explained to them, the spot didn’t matter, it was the bait fish I was aiming for. When we got closer, we could see pogies, mullet and other small baitfish getting crushed by big trout. From the first cast, to the last cast, I think the Boat Monkey corks went under every single cast. If I have seen better action at Cat Island, I honestly don’t remember it.

The boys had maxed out their allowed catch of trout, so we went looking for a few redfish. I moved down to another section that our boats had been seeing redfish on recent trips. It turned out to be an absolute disaster.

The baitfish were all around us again, with even bigger trout under them. After the 6th or 7th big trout (all released), in as many casts, Mr Tom was at his wits’ end. He was sick, having to let those big trout swim away.

We couldn’t legally keep anymore trout.

We started to see a few dark clouds forming in the distance. Cool as a cucumber, Mr Gary put his rod away and said, “pigs get fat and hogs get slaughtered, it’s time to go gentlemen”. We made it back safe, and added another great fishing trip to our ever expanding list. Oink oink...

As always, have fun and be safe.