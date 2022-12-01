The wonderful Mississippi Gulf Coast is an amazing place to spend the holidays. Of course, you never know what the weather is going to be. Some years we are in shorts and flip-flops for Christmas, and once every blue moon it snows.
One thing we always look forward to is our holiday charter bookings.
We have had some of the same groups fishing with us during Thanksgiving and Christmas for many many years now. One of the new trends, that I think is very cool, is taking the fish you catch and serving it for the holidays. We have had several people stockpiling Trout, sheepshead, puppy drum, and redfish. They are getting ready to
serve their fish for friends and family coming down to enjoy holidays, here in south Mississippi.
Another fun thing to do with family and friends is taking your catch to the local restaurants this time of year. My wife and I always have a crowd in town for both Thanksgiving and Christmas, on mine and mine and her side of the family. We usually take a day, and fish in the morning. We then corral everyone towards either Shaggy‘s in the Pass Christian Harbor, or The Blind Tiger in downtown Bay Saint Louis. Both
restaurants will prepare your freshly caught/cleaned fish!!!
Speaking from experience, this is about the freshest and most deliciously prepared fish you’ll ever have. This is a great activity for my younger nieces and nephews. Between the fishing, the lunch and usually a stop somewhere for dessert, it can take up the better part of a day.
This helps other family members, if they need time for last minute gift shopping, meal prep or just resting. Also it gets folks outdoors, and enjoying our wonderful area.
Hopefully you and your family are able to get outside during the coming holidays. We wish each and everyone of you a very safe and enjoyable time with those special people we call family and friends.
Happy Holidays!!!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.