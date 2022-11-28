Family fishing trips are without a doubt my favorite groups take fishing. Grandparents, parents and the kiddos, those are the best! We had a full house on the boat, with some great locals.
Casey Marquar (Mrs Mississippi America), had been trying her best to get this trip together for a while. Between her kids schedule, her dance studio, kids and pagents, it was not looking good. After several failed attempts, the planets aligned, and we got the whole crew together. The guest of honor, was of course her dad, Mr Milton Bernard aka “Pappy”.
It’s pretty tough not enjoy Mr Miltons company. Seldom is he not smiling, or telling a funny story. He told me from the get go, that he wanted his grandkids to catch fish, and he only wanted to fish artificial baits.
He and I each took of a side of the boat, and helped the younger ones get hooked up. The fishing and the kiddos were both fantastic. It was big black drum, redfish, sheepshead, and plenty of them. It was already shaping up to be a good day. In no time, the boat was pretty much running itself. Everyone was casting, netting, and baiting their own hooks. It was Mr Miltons turn to Have a little fun.
Even though he knew the live bait was getting bit almost every cast, he still wanted to cast his soft plastic bait. I certainly admired his confidence and determination. It took many more casts, but he finally connected on something big. He played the fish effortlessly, and never lost his trademark grin. We had the net ready and waiting when he eased probably the biggest flounder my boat has seen all year! I think it was the only good bite he got all day, but boy did he make it count.
Back at the dock me and the kiddos ink stamped(Gyotaku) the big flounder, as a tribute to a great fisherman, a great family, and just a great day.
Here’s to you Pappy!!!
