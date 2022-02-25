Clein and Conner Bailey have been fishing with Shore Thing Charters for a while now. We all liked them from the get go. Besides being very good fishermen, they’ve always been just really good kids. They have a good work ethic, know how to hold a proper conversation and have always had good manners.
This past summer, they joined us out at Cat Island for a multi day trip. I haven’t seen either one of them in a while. Those wide eyed young boys have turned into grown men. Conner (22) and Clein (20) are doing well at Mississippi State, and at their jobs. I will say, both of them had mullets that would Make Billy Ray Cyrus jealous.
They are all grown up. Their fishing skills are near flawless. The years those two have spent on the water was very evident. They had great stories from College, internships, future goals, family and life thus far. They were always there to help their grandpa, Don “Poppa Dee” Dees. If he needed a snack, drink, or help with a fish, they stopped everything to make sure he was good. They did their best to bust their Uncle Ivy’s chops too, but he’s quick to dish those jokes right back. I’ll be honest, short of netting a few fish and driving the boat, I didn’t have to do a whole lot. Conner and Clein were always volunteering to do most of the chores.
So how did these two “kids” get to this point? Their mother Amy has been sending them on trips for close to a decade. “Poppa Dee” and Uncle Ivy have graciously bring them down too. We’ve caught huge specks, reds, triple tail, sharks and huge numbers as well.
My point here is their hunger for the outdoors has been fed by their family. You don’t have to go on all the fishing and hunting trips to make this happen. You can send them with trusted loved ones, family and or friends. If your kids wanna get outdoors, PLEASE find a way to make that happen. If you are not interested in hunting and fishing, that’s perfectly fine. However, if your youngsters wanna explore the outdoors, I strongly suggest getting them into it. Nothing is easy about hunting and fishing. The lessons learned in the outdoors will always carry over into everyday life. The early mornings, late nights, manual labor and independence will help mold outdoors men/women into better people. Conner and Clein are well on their way to doing great things in this world. Both are products of growing up in the outdoors, with a great family. The mullet hair do’s, now that’s just boys being boys…
