Murphy’s Law basically means, if anything can go wrong, it will. Personally I’ve never been a fan of that mindset, even though I’ve been a victim of Murphy’s Law(many times).
Enter my good friend, and cousin Brian Murphy. “Murph” as we like to call him, is a very like-able guy. He works at Stanislaus(Go Rocks), but once worked in Hollywood. He has a DJ side hustle where he ONLY plays vinyl records. Most importantly, Murph is a great husband and Dad.
His boys Waits and Luken have gotten bitten by the fishing bug. Waits enjoys fishing, but I’m convinced his younger brother Luken would trade any video game in the world for a fishing trip.
A few weeks back, Murph and I were at his house, talking about fishing. He made me get my phone out, and mark book a date around Thanksgiving with his boys and Dad(aka Bill or Gramps). I just assumed it was gonna be a reschedule, with unpredictable November cold fronts. Murphy’s law right?…
Much to my surprise, the Murphy boys got calm seas, cool temperatures, and fantastic fishing. It was really an awesome day.
Young Luken caught his biggest fish to date, with a 22 pound drum!!! Waits and when we dialed in the fish in Bay St Louis,
Mr Bill put up some strong numbers and size. The bites on the live shrimp were very soft, and when they learned to feel for that little tap, it was one after another. Luken was like a man possessed. I haven’t fished with him in a while, and man has he gotten good. Through patience and persistence, he has become a fishing machine. The sheepshead and puppy drum didn’t stand a chance. I was even more impressed that they released all the fish to be caught another day.
Murph never touched a fishing pole. He and I were the deckhands, but we always find a way to talk about music. He’s about the only person I’ve ever fished with, that can appreciate my diverse taste in music. Between the fishing, the stellar conversation and the fantastic weather I could’ve stayed out there for hours. I was getting a little worried that something might ruin our near perfect day, so after several hours, we headed in.
We didn’t wanna test “Murphy’s Law”…
